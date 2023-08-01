Bruce: 100° highs through the end of the week; Little to no cooling storms

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The stretch of at or over 100° will continue through the end of the week.

More triple digit heat is expected as we enter the month of August. Wednesday brings another day of highs in the triple digits. Considering our air temperatures are touching 100 degrees, the humidity will send the feels like readings soaring between 110-115 through the day. That means please watch yourself in this heat. Rain chances remain around 20-30% for a few spotty PM storms.

Bruce: No heat relief in sight as high temps will rise to at or near 100 through the end of the week. A cooling storms will be rare as most stay dry. Heat index will be in the 110-115° range afternoon and early evening. pic.twitter.com/qeMQD423dL — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) August 1, 2023

As the week goes on, there won’t be much relief as highs each afternoon flirt or exceed 100 degrees. I do see some signs of change by the weekend as the ridge of high pressure starts to shift a little allowing for more storms to form locally. This will allow some “cooling” down of the afternoons as storms and clouds start to pop around the area. Highs still will remain well above normal in the upper 90s for Saturday and Sunday.

The two areas over the Atlantic that we’ve been watching are struggling to organize enough to become a depression or storm. As time goes on, the chances for development are waning as they move into the colder water of the North Atlantic. Elsewhere, all is quiet.

