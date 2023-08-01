Harvey daycare worker arrested on federal child porn accusation

HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - A 44-year-old Harvey daycare employee was arrested on child pornography accusations, the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency announced.

ICE spokesperson Sarah Loicano said Max Johnson Jr. of Harvey was arrested July 24 by agents from the Homeland Security Investigations New Orleans office and Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies. Johnson was booked with a federal count of receipt of child pornography, after Loicano said HSI investigators determined he was “accessing and downloading child sexual abuse material.”

The ICE statement said Johnson has been employed as a daycare specialist at YouFit Health Clubs in Harvey since December 2022. He was placed under custody of the US Marshal Service after his arrest, Loicano said.

“Due to his online activity and employment, the HSI New Orleans office and JPSO are seeking information that may help identify any potential victims that have been engaged or exploited by Johnson,” the ICE statement said. “HSI encourages the public to report suspected child predators and any suspicious activity through its toll-free tip line at (1-866) 347-2423.”

HSI New Orleans acting Special Agent in Charge Edward Owens said in the statement, “Protecting the children in our communities, both online and in person, remains a top priority for Homeland Security Investigations. HSI, along with our dedicated law enforcement partners, remains committed to identifying individuals who prey on our most vulnerable population -- especially those who hold positions of public trust.”

