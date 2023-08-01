BBB Accredited Business
Police officer and another dead following Ville Platte shooting

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
VILLE PLATTE, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police Troop I say they are investigating after an officer-involved shooting in Ville Platte resulted in the death of an officer and another individual.

Trooper Thomas Gossen says the Evanginle Parish Sheriff’s Office contacted State Police around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, July 31 to investigate the incident on the 100 block of W. Beauregard Street.

The details of the shooting are still under investigation but authorities say one officer was shot and pronounced dead at the scene. At least two people were transported to the hospital with critical injuries, one of whom later died.

Louisiana State Police are asking anyone with information, pictures, or video of the incident to please contact them at 337-332-8080.

