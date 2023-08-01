BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Trump faces new federal charges, read the Jan. 6 case indictment here

Special counsel Jack Smith speaks about an indictment of former President Donald Trump on...
Special counsel Jack Smith speaks about an indictment of former President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Aug. 1) at a Department of Justice office in Washington D.C. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)(Jacquelyn Martin | AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Former President Donald Trump was indicted Tuesday (Aug. 1), accused of federal conspiracy and obstruction charges linked to his efforts to subvert the results of the 2020 presidential election. It marks Trump’s third criminal case since leaving office.

Department of Justice Special Counsel Jack Smith, who has been investigating Trump’s role in the Capitol riot of Jan. 6, 2020, presented a four-count indictment brought by a grand jury in Washington D.C. The panel charged Trump with conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights.

Read the full text of the indictment here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
New Orleans museums to offer free admission for ‘Museum Month’ this August
New Orleans museums to offer free admission for ‘Museum Month’ this August
Tyler Childers performs at Railbird Music Festival on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at The Infield at...
Country singer Tyler Childers releases music video featuring gay love story
Family members say Delrie Rosario fell and hit her head on a treadmill at an LA Fitness in...
Mom of 4 dies in freak treadmill accident at gym: ‘All we were doing was working out’
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

Survey finds bipartisan majority support stock trading ban for Members of Congress
Survey finds bipartisan majority support stock trading ban for Members of Congress
Survey finds bipartisan majority support stock trading ban for Members of Congress
New laws going into effect in Louisiana on Aug. 1
Sen. Murkowski’s Defense Department overdose data bill could be included in annual defense...
Sen. Murkowski’s Defense Department overdose data bill could be included in annual defense package