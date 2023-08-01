Trump faces new federal charges, read the Jan. 6 case indictment here

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Former President Donald Trump was indicted Tuesday (Aug. 1), accused of federal conspiracy and obstruction charges linked to his efforts to subvert the results of the 2020 presidential election. It marks Trump’s third criminal case since leaving office.

Department of Justice Special Counsel Jack Smith, who has been investigating Trump’s role in the Capitol riot of Jan. 6, 2020, presented a four-count indictment brought by a grand jury in Washington D.C. The panel charged Trump with conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights.

Read the full text of the indictment here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.