Two-alarm fire displaces 3 residents on St. Claude Avenue, NOFD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A two-alarm fire that destroyed an abandoned two-story house on St. Claude Avenue Monday night (July 31) spread enough to displace three residents from a home next door, the New Orleans Fire Department said.

Firefighters worked nearly 90 minutes to bring under control the blaze that is believed to have started in an unoccupied wood-frame house at 5620 St. Claude Avenue.

The fire was reported at 7:26, the NOFD said. The first of 44 firefighters on 16 units arrived within eight minutes, and sounded a second alarm for more personnel just two minutes later as the fire spread toward a double next door.

The fire was declared under control at 9:10 p.m., the NOFD said.

Three residents of that house, at 5618-5616 St. Claude Ave. had already evacuated before firefighters arrived and no injuries were reported. But fire, smoke and water damage to that house’s siding, windows and ceiling made the double uninhabitable. The American Red Cross was called in to assist the displaced residents, the NOFD said.

An NOFD spokesman said the house where the fire originated was heavily involved when firefighters arrived, with flames to the middle and rear of the structure visible for miles. The center and rear of the unoccupied house eventually collapsed inward, but no firefighters were reported injured.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.