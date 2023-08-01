BBB Accredited Business
Two-alarm fire displaces 8 people in Hollygrove, NOFD says

A two-alarm fire that damaged two homes Tuesday (Aug. 1) in Hollygrove left eight residents...
A two-alarm fire that damaged two homes Tuesday (Aug. 1) in Hollygrove left eight residents displaced, the NOFD said.(New Orleans Fire Department)
By Ken Daley
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A two-alarm fire that damaged two houses in Hollygrove on Tuesday afternoon (Aug. 1) left eight residents displaced, the New Orleans Fire Department said.

The blaze started at 12:41 p.m. inside a two-story, wood-framed house at 8604 Apricot St., the NOFD said.

Firefighters arrived within five minutes and sounded a second alarm for reinforcements at 12:47 p.m. as the fire began to extend to a neighboring house at 8600 Apricot St.

The NOFD said the fire damaged the first and second floors and rear of the house where it originated. The neighboring house sustained moderate damage to an exterior wall and had its central air conditioning unit and water heater destroyed.

The American Red Cross was summoned to assist the displaced residents. No injuries were reported and fire was brought under control by 1:09 p.m., the NOFD said.

