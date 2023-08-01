Woman shot in head during triple shooting on Lundi Gras dies months after two other victims

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman who was shot in the head during a hail of gunfire on Lundi Gras has died over five months later.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office says Kimberly Burnette, 39, died on July 29 from her injuries.

The shooting occurred on Feb. 20 around 5:40 p.m. along the N I-10 Service Road near the Little Woods neighborhood of New Orleans East according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Two men were pronounced dead at the scene, Uber driver and social worker Andrew Stiller, 35, and his rideshare passenger Johnell Hampton, 21. Police believe Hampton was the target of the shooting.

After being shot, Stiller’s wife says she believes his foot slammed on the gas, sending his vehicle through a fence and onto the service road where it collided with a second car with three occupants inside, including Burnette.

Police say the suspected gunman, 33-year-old Tyree Quinn, did not stop shooting after killing Stiller and Hampton, striking Burnette in the head.

Tyree Quinn, 33, is accused of killing Andrew Stiller and his passenger, Johnell Hampton, on Lundi Gras. (OPSO)

At last check, NOPD was searching for three additional suspects.

Quinn was originally booked with two counts of second-degree murder and three counts of attempted second-degree murder. Quinn pleaded not guilty to those charges on July 25, court documents indicate.

Police will now determine any necessary upgraded charges.

A trial date has been set for Sept. 14.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.