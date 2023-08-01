Woodfork’s experience questioned as NOPD chief finalists confirmed to City Council by search team

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD interim superintendent Michelle Woodfork has shown potential, but her lack of experience and lagging assessment scores have some questioning whether she is ready to lead the department on a permanent basis, a source familiar with the search process told Fox 8.

Woodfork and two other candidates to lead the NOPD have advanced to an upcoming round of in-person interviews with Mayor LaToya Cantrell, according to a letter provided to Fox 8 on Monday (July 31) by a City Council member.

City CAO Gilbert Montano’s letter to council members confirms that Cantrell has narrowed her interest to former Henderson (Nev.) chief Thedrick Andres, former Oakland chief Anne Kirkpatrick and Woodfork, who has served as Cantrell’s interim superintendent since the retirement of Shaun Ferguson last December.

The letter says the three finalists emerged after the mayor received assessment center results from the candidates who participated in a two-day session with a search panel contracted from the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) earlier this month.

The candidates were assessed by the IACP in three primary categories: Analysis Presentation, Structured Interview and Written Exercise. Woodfork’s assessment scores trailed both of the other candidates’ results in two of the three main categories.

Andres, who reached the rank of sergeant during a seven-year stretch with the NOPD from 1998-2005, scored the highest on the IACP’s overall assessment, with scores of 90 percent on analysis presentation, 84 percent on his structured interview and 57 percent on his written exercise. He has been out of work since retiring at the end of February as chief in the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson, in the wake of a “no confidence” vote last November from the Henderson Police Officers Association and Henderson Police Supervisors Association.

Kirkpatrick, who was fired after three years as Oakland’s chief in February 2020, scored 89 percent on her analysis presentation, 58 percent on her structured interview and 64 percent on her written exercise, the IACP reported.

Woodfork, who has been with the NOPD since 1991, scored 83 percent on her analysis presentation, 74 percent on her structured interview and 54 percent on her written exercise, the IACP reported.

It was unclear how the three primary categories are weighted against each other.

Montano admitted in his letter to council members that former New Mexico and Texas lawman David Franklin “received serious consideration by the mayor and was on track to be selected as a finalist,” but chose to withdraw his application at some point in the process.

Philadelphia police official DeShawn Beaufort also withdrew from consideration after advancing as one of the IACP’s six semi-finalists from a field of 33 applicants.

The only semi-finalist eliminated from consideration by the mayor was Jarad Phelps, deputy chief of the Prince William County Police Department in Virginia.

The six semi-finalists also were evaluated by an “internal” panel of city administrators and an “external” panel of business, civic and other political leaders.

A source familiar with the external panel’s prevailing opinion said that group found Woodfork has demonstrated potential but lacked adequate experience to lead the department and “would benefit from mentoring.”

Montano told the City Council the three finalists would be brought in for in-person interviews with Cantrell “in the coming weeks,” while the IACP completes full background checks on the candidates.

After Cantrell makes her selection, the chief nominee would still need to be confirmed by a majority of the seven-member City Council, following a change to the city charter passed last year. Montano told council members the IACP would be available to provide individual briefings to council members and their staff upon request, “to address any questions you may have regarding the search process and next steps.”

