Man starts fires inside Walmart and Home Depot in Metairie, police say

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - One man has been arrested after police say he intentionally set four fires Wendesday (Aug. 2) morning, prompting a Walmart location to turn customers away.

A spokesperson for the Kenner Police Department says the fires began around 7 a.m.

Authorities say the suspect, Samir Hernandez, 23, set some clothes on fire inside the Walmart on Veterans Boulevard, causing heavy smoke damage. The store is closed until further notice.

Your local Walmart in Metairie 8912 Veterans Memorial blvd will be closed till further notice. The nearby store in...

Posted by Walmart Metairie on Wednesday, August 2, 2023

He is accused of then starting a fire at the neighboring Home Depot which officials say was quickly extinguished.

Police say Hernandez also confessed to setting fire to two trash cans in front of homes in a nearby neighborhood.

Hernandez has been booked on two counts of aggravated arson, two counts of aggravated criminal damage, two counts of simple arson, and two counts of simple criminal damage.

No injuries were reported.

