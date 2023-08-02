BBB Accredited Business
After Further Review: Five takes from Saints practice #6

The Saints battled the heat in their sixth practice.
By Sean Fazende
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Take One: Heat Adjustment

The Saints made a significant adjustment to their practice routine to beat the suffocating Louisiana heat. They did their stretching, warmups and 7-on-7 outside before transitioning inside to do their three full team periods.

At some point, it was obvious the team was going to have to make an adjustment given the temperatures. Dennis Allen wants his team to get acclimated to the heat but knows he has to be smart about the conditions.

Take Two: Tight ends show out

It was the tight ends day to shine on Airline Drive. Lukas Krull started things off with a catch down the seam from Jake Haener during the 7-on-7. He also had a reception on a Jameis Winston bootleg.

Juwan Johnson had one of the top plays of the day when Derek Carr found him on an over route for a huge gain.

Foster Moreau had multiple receptions on the day. His best came when he climbed the ladder to catch a pass from  Winston during the final team period. Jimmy Graham caught a hook from Winston during the same period.

Jesse James had a great catch near the end of the practice with a catch on a seven-route from Haener.

All in all, it was a fantastic day for the tight ends.

Take Three: Other Top Plays

Carr connected with Alvin Kamara on a seam route during 7-on-7. He also opened the final team period with a short throw to Kamara in space on an option route. On the next snap, Carr connected with Chris Olave, who broke free on a slant for a nice gain.

Taysom Hill received some quarterback reps again on Tuesday. He gained ten yards on a zone read on his first snap.

Haener, who continues to impress, audibled at the line during the first team period then connected with Keith Kirkwood over the middle. Kirkwood had plenty of room to run downfield.

Defensively, Payton Turner had a tackle for loss during the first team period on Eno Benjamin.

Linebacker Nephi Sewell stuffed Hill on his second zone read attempt for a loss.

Carl Granderson registered another sack on Carr during the final team period.

Ugo Amadi blew up a wide receiver screen to Olave from Winston.

Take Four: First team reps

With Andrus Peat out, Trevor Penning and James Hurst were with the ones at left tackle and left guard. Turner and Granderson both rotated in with the first team at defensive end. At cornerback, it was Alontae Taylor’s turn to play with the ones. Rookie Bryan Bresee also received first team reps at defensive tackle.

Take Five: Other Observations

—  Carr had two big misses on Tuesday. During the first team period, Rashid Shaheed beat Amadi deep, but the throw was off target and fell incomplete. In the final team session, Carr had Thomas over the middle, but the pass was a little low for Thomas to come up with.

    • It was hard to tell on one of Blake Grupe’s attempts Tuesday. What was not in question were 51 and 54 yarder he sent through the uprights.
    • Troy Pride exited practice early.
    • The team is back at it Wednesday in full pads for practice seven. It’s closed to the public.

