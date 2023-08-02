Bruce: Near record heat through early weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We are stuck in this recent heat wave as temps continue to be in record territory. High in the 96-100° range. Feels like 108-112°+. A gradual pattern shift brings slightly cooler temperatures and more rain chances into next week.

Bruce: The brutal heat will continue through the early weekend. Highs 96-100° with feels like in the 108-112°. A stray shower or 2 will develop but most stay dry and hot. pic.twitter.com/C8tbcaSB5A — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) August 2, 2023

Thursday and Friday will be very similar days with highs returning to at or near 100° and possibly set new records. Each day holds only a 20% chance for storms so relief isn’t likely.

The ridge of high pressure that has brought us the heat will eventually retreat to the west starting this weekend and a trough will take its place. This will allow for temperatures to cool only slightly to the mid 90s with better chances for rain.

In the tropics, there are no issues for anyone in the US.

