Cantrell hopes to woo fourth NOPD chief candidate back into race

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor LaToya Cantrell said Wednesday (Aug. 2) she still hopes to interview a fourth candidate to lead the New Orleans Police Department, even though David Franklin withdrew his name from consideration after being named a semi-finalist for the job last month.

Cantrell claimed to be satisfied with the three finalists presented on Monday by her search consultants from the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP). Interim NOPD superintendent Michelle Woodfork, former Oakland Police chief Anne Kirkpatrick and former Henderson (Nev.) chief Thedrick Andres made up that group.

But at her weekly press conference at City Hall, Cantrell said she also has asked her staff to contact Franklin, a former lawman in Texas and New Mexico, to ask if he would consider rejoining the race and interviewing with her as a finalist.

“IACP did submit their results to my team on Monday, as expected,” Cantrell said. “Prior to that, there were six candidates that made it to the assessment and there were four that made it out of there.

“I expected David Franklin to be a part of that. I do have my team reaching out to see if that’s a possibility. I do not know why he withdrew. I learned he withdrew on Monday.”

The renewed courtship of Franklin could be an indication of concern about the three declared finalists, and of their chances of being confirmed by the City Council, as required under a new provision of the city’s home charter.

Andres retired in February as chief in Henderson, a suburb of Las Vegas, following votes of no confidence against him by unions representing both rank-and-file officers and ranking supervisors in that Nevada department.

Kirkpatrick was fired after three years as police chief in Oakland amid accusations that she made false statements about a police raid during her first year in office. She countered by filing a federal whistleblower lawsuit against the city, claiming she was terminated in retaliation for not reimbursing an Oakland police commission member for towing fees.

Woodfork has not had a messy departure, having spent her entire 31-year career in the NOPD. She was Cantrell’s handpicked selection to lead the department on an interim basis since the retirement of Shaun Ferguson last December. But an external panel of civic, business and political leaders involved in the chief search concluded after interviewing her that she has “potential” but lacks sufficient experience to lead the department on a permanent basis and could benefit from “mentoring.”

Woodfork’s experience questioned as NOPD chief finalists confirmed to City Council by search team

Cantrell said Wednesday she would take that critique of Woodfork under advisement.

“I respect their involvement in the process and what they submitted to IACP,” Cantrell said. “I’ll take that into consideration. I am open to it and that will be part of my process. This is one of the most important decisions I’ll have to make for the City of New Orleans.”

Franklin has more than 26 years of law enforcement experience, most recently a 13-month stay as Director and Chief of Staff for the Albuquerque Police Department. In that role in New Mexico’s largest city, Franklin was to “oversee special projects, building and planning, fiscal, human resources and staffing, as well as working closely with City Council,” according to an APD spokesperson.

Franklin was said to be from Dallas and previously served as a uniformed trooper, lieutenant and captain with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

A letter from city CAO Gilbert Montano to City Council members on Monday was the first indication that Franklin had withdrawn from consideration, even though he was evaluated as one of the six semi-finalists who should move forward as a finalist.

Franklin “received serious consideration by the mayor and was on track to be selected as a finalist,” Montano wrote to council members. Franklin’s assessment center scores were not provided to the council or public.

It remained unclear exactly when and why Franklin decided he no longer wanted to pursue the NOPD job.

“I have my team reaching out to Mr. Franklin to see if he wants to be interviewed,” Cantrell said Wednesday. “And then I’ll know my full complement. And then we’ll move forward to scheduling interviews.”

The three announced finalists for the NOPD superintendent job are Michelle Woodfork, Thedrick Andres, and Anne Kirkpatrick. (WVUE)

Cantrell offered no timetable for completing interviews with the finalists and presenting her choice to the City Council for confirmation.

“I’m not going to box myself in,” Cantrell said. “I make sound decisions and I take them very seriously.”

Cantrell said she had the “flexibility” to consider other candidates not put forward by the IACP search committee, but said she was unaware of any interested in the job. And she admitted frustration with some City Council members continuing to question the thoroughness of the search process.

“I’m really tired of the back and forth. It’s unnecessary, it really is,” she said. “I stand by the IACP and their process, and I stand by the candidates that we have arrived at today.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.