A few storms today could dampen the extreme heat slightly

Our “feels like” temperatures remain dangerously high through the weekend
A few showers could lower temperatures.
A few showers could lower temperatures.(WVUE Fox 8)
By Amber Wheeler
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Heat remains the topic of discussion for several more days before a pattern shift brings slightly cooler temperatures and more rain chances into next week.

Today, isolated storms could help keep our temperatures dampened a bit. Don’t look for a big cool down here, we’re talking more like a high of 98 degrees instead of 100. But a few showers could briefly drop the temperature. Any storms will fizzle as we start to lose the peak daytime heating.

Thursday and Friday will be very similar days with highs returning to 99 and possibly set new records. Each day holds only a 20% chance for storms so relief isn’t likely.

The ridge of high pressure that has brought us the heat will eventually retreat to the west starting this weekend and a trough will take its place. This will allow for temperatures to cool only slightly to the mid 90s with better chances for rain.

