Flood insurance reductions coming to Jefferson Parish and Mandeville

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -At a time when many insurance companies are leaving Louisiana, and others are dramatically raising their rates, some good news is.

Flood insurance rates are decreasing in several portions of the metro area, and many residents say they need the help.

Two years after Hurricane Ida, this is Gary Rosiere’s reality.

‘We’re still waiting on repairs to the air conditioning. We have a big hole in our ceilings and floors,’ said Rosiere.

The West Bank resident lives in a raised home, but Ida’s destruction remains.

“It’s hard to cook because it’s so hot, but we will make it work,’ he said.

At a time when insurance problems are all too common in south, Louisiana, a ray of hope.

“Anytime we can enforce things to be built above Fema’s minimum requirement, you can earn credit for that,” said Maggie Talley with Jefferson Parish Hazard Mitigation.

Because Jefferson parish officials have been enforcing storm-resilient building standards, homeowners in the unincorporated areas are now seeing a 25 percent reduction in flood insurance costs, something, which residents like Gary Rosiere hope to see you soon.

Part of the reductions can be attributed to the hazard mitigation program, which has seen scores of houses, like this one, raised at great expense, to prevent repetitive losses.

“We require people go 2 feet above base flood elevation in some areas, and building that extra protection and that’s called free boarding,” said Talley.

That’s something being done in Mandeville as well, and residents there could see flood insurance reductions, as high as 25 percent, reflected In their bills this fall.

“Because we participate in these programs and have all these rules and regulations. That’s why we are able to pass the savings to all of our residents,” said Mandeville Mayor Clay Madden.

Jefferson officials say they’ve achieved similar savings for residents who have had a tough time paying for damage caused by recent storms and the high insurance cost, in a place they still love.

“Here to stay, here to stay, it’s not that bad it could be worse,” said Rosiere.

Leaders in Jefferson Parish and Mandeville say if they continue to adhere to high construction standards, they say the savings on flood insurance for many residents could rise, to 30% next year.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.