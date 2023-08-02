Football, Fútbol, Food: Jake Haener turning heads at Saints camp

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In this edition of FFF: we dissect Jake Haener’s game, USWNT isn’t late-night viewing, and Ben’s Burgers delivers with cheeseburgers and rapping.

FOOTBALL

Since 2005 the Saints drafted at quarterback: Adrian McPherson, Sean Canfield, Garrett Grayson, Tommy Stevens, Ian Book, and Jake Haener.

The first five, well they didn’t quite produce memorable careers in the Black and Gold. The sixth, he could be a good one.

Now, I understand it’s only a week into camp. But, the Fresno State alum can deal out dimes all over the field.

Dennis Allen said the rookie has “moxie.”

He’s not going to beat out Jameis Winston in camp, that’s too quick for a move up the depth chart. In the season, if another team loses their starting quarterback and they call the Saints for Winston, that price is right you got to listen.

Under the tutelage of Derek Carr throughout camp and the season, Haener could command the backup role.

In the future, don’t be surprised if Haener could grab the QB1 spot after Carr’s time in New Orleans has come to an end.

FÚTBOL

At 2 a.m. local time on Tuesday here in New Orleans, The United States Women’s National Team matched up with Portugal in their final group stage match of the Women’s World Cup

Now I didn’t get up at 2 a.m. to watch the match live. I got up three hours later, and watched it on the treadmill.

It was an absolute waste of my time.

U.S.A. produced a disappointing, uninspiring 0-0 draw with Portugal. The the only thing keeping the U.S. from a loss was the goal post that Portugal hit, inches from a goal.

The U.S.A. did qualify for the knockout round with the tie, but they showed nothing in three matches that says this is the team to beat.

The U.S. went from the favorite to win it all, to an underdog in their round of 16 match. A major fall from grace for the back-to-back champs.

FOOD

If you’re dreaming of a cheeseburger (I do every day) and want to try a local spot, look no further than Ben’s Burgers on Clearview.

Brother Martin grad, Ben Collier, owns the burger joint. It used to be the home of a Bud’s Broiler, but now is all Collier’s.

A big difference between Bud’s and Ben’s, Collier’s spot charcoal grills the hamburgers. Bud’s, their burgers are chargrilled.

The fries are quite the same, and I’m cool with that.

Ben’s Burgers got on my radar during the pandemic with Collier’s rap video. It was fantastic self-promotion, and Collier can spit some lyrics also.

Guess who’s back!



Share this post for a chance to win the hoodie I’m wearing... #eatatbens pic.twitter.com/90PClZISSx — Ben's Burgers (@Bensburgersnola) July 8, 2020

Ben’s Burgers is seven years in the burger game, and it appears they’re on firm ground going forward.

