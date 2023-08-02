Four suspects arrested following retaliatory shooting incident in Bogalusa

BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - Bogalusa Police Department officers arrested four suspects linked to a retaliatory shooting that left three juveniles wounded on Tuesday (Aug. 1). The incident occurred at Edgewood Apartments, where officers found the injured juveniles following reports of gunfire.

The victims, whose identities remain undisclosed due to age, were taken to local medical facilities to treat non-life-threatening injuries.

As the investigation at the scene continued, authorities were alerted to another report of gunfire, this time near the 1600 Block of Avenue G. A suspect vehicle, described as a white GMC pickup truck, was sighted fleeing the scene.

Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies located and pursued the vehicle, leading to a high-speed chase through southern Washington Parish and ending in St. Tammany Parish.

The suspects arrested were Erin Zeno,18, Daylon Jackson,19, Sincere Gatlin,18, and a 17-year-old minor. All face a variety of felony charges related to the Avenue G shooting.

Zeno, Jackson, and Gatlin are currently held at the St. Tammany Parish Jail, awaiting transfer to Bogalusa Police Department. At the same time, the minor has been placed in the Florida Parish Detention Center.

