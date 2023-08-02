BBB Accredited Business
Fox 8 Overtime Podcast #412 - Saints Roster Projection #2

Fox 8 Overtime Podcast
Fox 8 Overtime Podcast(Fox 8)
By Vasilios Nikolaou and Sean Fazende
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints have wrapped up their seventh day of training camp and look forward to an off day on Thursday, which gives us the perfect opportunity to bring you another roster projection. Check out this latest episode of the Fox 8 Overtime Podcast below.

