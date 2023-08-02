BBB Accredited Business
Heart of Louisiana: French Quarter apothecary

By Dave McNamara
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The effects of some early American medicines could sometimes be worse than the diseases they were supposed to cure. And New Orleans has a significant link to the development of drug stores and the licensing of pharmacists.

Dave McNamara explores the history by visiting a former French Quarter apothecary now preserved as a museum in the Heart of Louisiana.

To read more, visit the Heart of Louisiana archive here.

