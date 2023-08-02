High heat but a few storms today

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The high heat levels continue to be the main weather story but today a few storms could help us out a bit.

Our streak of 100 degree days only lasted one day as Tuesday failed to reach 100. I’m thinking today will be a struggle to 100 due to more clouds and maybe a storm or two. It really doesn’t matter though as hot is hot and highs will soar well into the upper 90s. The feels like readings through the afternoon will be between 110 and 118. I have increased rain chances today as a few storms will be possible with the coverage around 30%. It’s not great but at least it’s something.

The high heat will linger the rest of the week before we start to see a slow drop in temperatures this weekend. That drop off is in response to the heat ridge shifting away from our area. As that occurs, expect more storms to start to form each afternoon - especially by next week.

All is quiet in the tropics.

