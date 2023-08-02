BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Jury resumes deliberations over death penalty or life in prison for Pittsburgh synagogue shooter

A Star of David hangs from a fence outside the dormant landmark Tree of Life synagogue in...
A Star of David hangs from a fence outside the dormant landmark Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood on Thursday, July 13, 2023, the day a federal jury announced they had found Robert Bowers, who in 2018 killed 11 people at the synagogue, eligible for the death penalty. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A jury resumed deliberations Wednesday over the sentence for a gunman who killed 11 worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue, weighing the death penalty or life in prison without parole.

Jurors got the case Tuesday and deliberated about seven hours before being sent home. Deliberations resumed around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Robert Bowers perpetrated the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history when he stormed the Tree of Life synagogue in 2018 and opened fire, killing members of three congregations who had gathered for Sabbath worship and study.

The 50-year-old truck driver was convicted in June of 63 federal counts, including hate crimes resulting in death and obstruction of the free exercise of religion resulting in death.

Prosecutors have called for Bowers to be put to death, saying the attack was motivated by his hatred of Jews. Bowers spread antisemitic content online before the attack and told police at the scene that “all these Jews must die.” He has since expressed pride in the killings.

Bowers’ lawyers asked jurors to spare his life, asserting that he acted out of a delusional belief that Jewish people were helping to bring about a genocide of white people. They said he has severe mental illness and endured a difficult childhood.

Bowers, who was armed with an AR-15 rifle and other weapons, also shot and wounded seven, including five responding police officers.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
New Orleans museums to offer free admission for ‘Museum Month’ this August
New Orleans museums to offer free admission for ‘Museum Month’ this August
Tyler Childers performs at Railbird Music Festival on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at The Infield at...
Country singer Tyler Childers releases music video featuring gay love story
Family members say Delrie Rosario fell and hit her head on a treadmill at an LA Fitness in...
Mom of 4 dies in freak treadmill accident at gym: ‘All we were doing was working out’
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

Animal activist Kris Rotonda has embarked on a mission to live in a dog kennel for 100 hours.
Man spending 100 hours in North Shore dog kennel to raise money, awareness
Woman killed in crash on I-10 between Bullard and Read
Man staying in North Shore dog kennel for 100 hours
Man staying in North Shore dog kennel for 100 hours
FILE - America's incandescent light bulb ban has gone into effect.
Incandescent light bulb ban goes into effect
Fatal crash (gfx)
Pregnant woman killed in three-vehicle crash in Assumption Parish