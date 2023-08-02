Man spending 100 hours in North Shore dog kennel to raise money, awareness

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - In a unique effort to save the lives of shelter animals, animal activist Kris Rotonda has embarked on a mission to live in a dog kennel for 100 hours.

The initiative, known as the 100-Hour Kennel Challenge, aims to raise $50,000 for the Northshore Humane Society, a non-profit, no-kill animal rescue organization.

Founder of Jordan’s Way, Rotonda arrived at the Northshore Humane Society in Covington on Tuesday (Aug. 1) accompanied by a long-term shelter dog named Cleodogtra. His plan is to spend the next four days living alongside the dog until the fundraising goal is achieved and, simultaneously, advocate for Cleodogtra’s adoption.

The 100-Hour Kennel Challenge will last from Aug. 1-4, during which Rotonda will sleep inside the shelter with Cleodogtra. By doing so, he hopes to bring attention to the plight of shelter animals and encourage donations to support their care and welfare.

The challenge not only raises money for the animal shelter, which does not receive tax funding, but also provides Rotonda with a real-world perspective on the daily struggles faced by homeless shelter dogs.

Throughout the challenge, Rotonda and the Northshore Humane Society are actively seeking donations through their social media pages.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.