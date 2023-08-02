Michael Thomas enters this season with a chip on his shoulder

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As he promised earlier in the offseason at OTA’s, wide receiver Michael Thomas has been a ‘full-go’ at training camp, practicing without any restrictions.

But Thomas isn’t ready to say he’s at 100 percent.

“I don’t really know what you guys.. what your 100 percent is,” Thomas says. “I’m always chasing perfection and trying to win every rep. I’m a competitor. I don’t prepare to lose. I prepare to execute and make the play so it’s a process. It’s a learning process. But the good thing about the Saints is that we have a lot of great competition on the other side of the ball. I feel like it won’t take long. You got to get in the groove. You know, you gotta get some things down. With the coaching and the players I’m surrounded by, I’m not really worried. I’m just taking it one day at a time.”

Thomas only played three games last season.

For a player who’s always chasing perfection, it wasn’t the 2022 he planned.

Heading into this season, there’s a chip on Thomas’ shoulder.

“Oh man, the chip is very big,” Thomas says. “It’s very big, but it grows every day I feel like. But that’s the good thing about this game. You get to go out there and you get to attack someone. You get to go out there and you get to compete at a high level and score points and win games. That’s what I love the most.”

The former NFL Offensive Player of the Year wants to prove any critics wrong.

And he says he’s fueled by his doubters.

“I mean if you doubt me, first off, you probably not in my shoes,” Thomas says. “Now I’m just gonna go harder and then I’m gonna prove you wrong. If your mind is strong, the doubt don’t matter. The only thing that matters is about winning these games and scoring these points and moving the chains and staying healthy, being there when the guys need you and hanging banners and stuff like that, playing for a Super Bowl.”

