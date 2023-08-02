BBB Accredited Business
Plaquemines Parish man sentenced to 25 years for rape, kidnapping of juvenile girl

Hien Nguyen of Buras, 45, was sentenced to 25 years in state prison Wednesday (Aug. 2) after pleading guilty to aggravated rape and second-degree kidnapping of an underage girl, the Plaquemines Parish District Attorney's office said.(Plaquemines Parish District Attorney's office)
By Ken Daley
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BELLE CHASSE, La. (WVUE) - A Buras man was sentenced to serve 25 years in state prison after pleading guilty to kidnapping and raping a young girl who told authorities the sexual abuse occurred when she was 6 years old.

Hien Nguyen, 45, also was ordered by Judge Kevin Conner to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Nguyen changed his pleas to guilty of aggravated rape and second-degree kidnapping just before the scheduled start of his trial on Monday (July 31). He faced trial following a Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office investigation and a grand jury indictment. The case originated when a 14-year-old girl revealed during a hospital examination that she had been sexually abused by Nguyen eight years earlier.

The teen victim provided an impact statement that was read to the court by a PPDA victim assistance coordinator before Conner imposed the sentence.

Assistant District Attorneys Jason Napoli and Mary Touzet prosecuted the case.

