Plaquemines Parish man sentenced to 25 years for rape, kidnapping of juvenile girl

BELLE CHASSE, La. (WVUE) - A Buras man was sentenced to serve 25 years in state prison after pleading guilty to kidnapping and raping a young girl who told authorities the sexual abuse occurred when she was 6 years old.

Hien Nguyen, 45, also was ordered by Judge Kevin Conner to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Nguyen changed his pleas to guilty of aggravated rape and second-degree kidnapping just before the scheduled start of his trial on Monday (July 31). He faced trial following a Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office investigation and a grand jury indictment. The case originated when a 14-year-old girl revealed during a hospital examination that she had been sexually abused by Nguyen eight years earlier.

The teen victim provided an impact statement that was read to the court by a PPDA victim assistance coordinator before Conner imposed the sentence.

Assistant District Attorneys Jason Napoli and Mary Touzet prosecuted the case.

