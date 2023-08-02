Pregnant woman killed in three-vehicle crash in Assumption Parish

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash that left a pregnant woman dead in Assumption Parish on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

State police identified the victim as Tia Gorrell, 23, of Houma.

The crash happened shortly before 11 a.m. on Highway 308, just south of Highway 1011.

According to LSP, a 2014 Jeep Wrangler, driven by Kendall Dollar, 38, was traveling south on Highway 308 when, for reasons still under investigation, the vehicle crossed the center line and hit two vehicles that were headed in the opposite direction. Investigators said the jeep sideswiped a 2014 RAM 2500 and the camper trailer it was pulling before hitting head-on the 2016 Toyota Corolla Gorrell was driving.

Gorrell, who was pregnant, suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene, according to LSP.

Dollar suffered moderate injuries in the crash and was taken by Acadian Ambulance AirMed to a New Orleans area hospital for treatment, according to LSP.

The driver of the Ram was not injured in the crash, according to LSP.

Everyone involved in the crash was wearing a seatbelt at the time, officials confirmed.

Officials said the driver of the RAM is not suspected to have been impaired and voluntarily submitted to a breath sample, which did not detect any alcohol. They said it is still unknown if Dollar or Gorrell were impaired, and they are waiting on standard toxicology test results.

Charges are pending, officials confirmed.

This is an ongoing investigation.

