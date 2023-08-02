Rashid Shaheed looks to build off strong rookie season with the Saints

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A year ago, Rashid Shaheed entered Saints training camp an undrafted rookie, a longshot to make the squad. Fast forward to this season, Shaheed is considered one of the top receivers on the Black and Gold, and will be a big part of the offense.

“The speed of the game is coming to me a lot differently. Slowing down, I feel more comfortable in the system. Knowing where I’m supposed to be at. The timing with Derek is going to improve as camp goes on. Keeping making strides at that. As far as my route running, I can’t run the whole route tree, but improvement as always. Each and every day looking to be better. I’m excited to continue to work, and all the little things will come together,” said Rashid Shaheed.

Add in a healthy Mike Thomas, a second year of Chris Olave, the Saints wide receiver room could put up some big numbers in 2023.

“It’s exciting. It gives the fans something to be excited as well. We plan to get better every day, make each other better. Hold each other accountable on Sundays, it makes us better. I hope to maker their job easier too,” said Shaheed.

In his rookie season, Shaheed had only three touchdowns. One on the ground, and two through. In Year 2, look for those numbers to go up exponentially.

