Saints RB Jamaal Williams compares beignets to funnel cake; ‘Not impressed’

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans is renowned for its culinary delights, drawing food enthusiasts from all over the United States. However, Saints running back Jaamal Williams, who recently made the move from Detroit to New Orleans, offered a less than enthusiastic review of one of the city’s delicacies.

During a press conference at the Saints training camp, Williams revealed his initial experience with beignets left him unimpressed.

“Yeah, not impressed,” Williams remarked, candidly expressing his views on the beloved local treat. “It’s just a funnel cake.”

New Orleans Saints running back Jamaal Williams (30) runs through drills at the team's NFL...
New Orleans Saints running back Jamaal Williams (30) runs through drills at the team's NFL football training camp in Metairie, La., Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)

Originally from California and a college football player at BYU, Williams explained that in his home state, beignets would be considered similar to run-of-the-mill funnel cakes.

“I’m sorry,” he added, acknowledging the cultural significance of beignets in New Orleans. “I just got here. I respect y’all, your beignets, and all that. In California, we just call them funnel cakes.”

