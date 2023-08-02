BBB Accredited Business
Woman killed in crash on I-10 between Bullard and Read

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman was killed when her car struck a guardrail along I-10 West in New Orleans East, according to police.

The New Orleans Police Department says the woman, whose age and identity were not immediately disclosed, was driving west on I-10 between Bullard and Read Boulevard when her vehicle struck the cable guardrail.

Her car continued into a grassy area alongside the interstate and flipped over. The woman was ejected from her car and pronounced dead at the scene, NOPD says.

Anyone with additional information that can assist in this investigation is urged to contact NOPD Traffic Fatality Unit investigators at 504-658-6205.

