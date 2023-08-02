Woman killed in crash on I-10 between Bullard and Read

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman was killed when her car struck a guardrail along I-10 West in New Orleans East, according to police.

The New Orleans Police Department says the woman, whose age and identity were not immediately disclosed, was driving west on I-10 between Bullard and Read Boulevard when her vehicle struck the cable guardrail.

Her car continued into a grassy area alongside the interstate and flipped over. The woman was ejected from her car and pronounced dead at the scene, NOPD says.

Anyone with additional information that can assist in this investigation is urged to contact NOPD Traffic Fatality Unit investigators at 504-658-6205.

