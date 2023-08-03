BBB Accredited Business
4-month-old dead from starvation and severe neglect in Reserve; parents booked with murder

Angel Taylor, 24, and Chevy Lafountain, 31, face murder, abuse, and neglect charges after their...
Angel Taylor, 24, and Chevy Lafountain, 31, face murder, abuse, and neglect charges after their four month old daughter died from starvation and "severe neglect."(SJBPSO)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ST. JOHN PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A couple in Reserve have been arrested after a four-month-old girl was found dead in their home.

Angel Taylor, 24, and Chevy Lafountain, 31, were taken into custody on Tues., Aug. 1, and face charges of second-degree murder, neglect, and child abuse, according to Sheriff Mike Tregre.

Deputies responded to a call of an infant not breathing around 9 a.m. on Tues., Aug. 1, in the 100 block of Northwest 18th Street. Upon arrival, first responders discovered the lifeless body of the four-month-old in her bed. The baby showed no signs of life and the coroner’s office pronounced her deceased at the scene.

Detectives say the living conditions in the home were deplorable.

The couple’s 13-month-old son also showed signs of neglect and abuse, Sheriff Tregre says.

Taylor and Lafountain were apprehended and booked with child desertion and cruelty to juveniles with force/violence for the alleged mistreatment of their 13-month-old son.

An autopsy of the four-month-old was conducted on Aug. 2 and showed the baby had suffered from starvation, malnutrition, dehydration, severe neglect, and child abuse, all of which the coroner’s office said contributed to her death.

Sheriff Tregre said the couple “appeared unremorseful” during questioning.

In addition to the initial charges, Taylor and Lafountain were also booked for second-degree murder. Judge Nghana Lewis set their bonds at $600,00 with no 10% option.

As of now, the 13-month-old son is in state custody.

