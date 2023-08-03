BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Another day with possible record highs, the heatwave lasts through the weekend

Rain chances look to stay low until next week
We're under a Heat Advisory today.
We're under a Heat Advisory today.(WVUE Fox 8)
By Amber Lake
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The heatwave continues as highs soar to record-breaking levels. But a pattern shift into next week will give us some much-needed relief.

Today, highs heat to around 98 to 100 degrees. Feels like temperatures will range from 105 to 110 which means we’re under a Heat Advisory again. It’s a similar story on Friday as highs return to the upper 90s.

A few storms could move through the area Saturday and Sunday but the chances still look to be very low. Highs will return both days to the upper 90s.

We’ll start to feel the heatwave break down by the beginning of next week as the ridge of high pressure (responsible for the heatwave) retreats to the west. This will allow for temperatures to fall back to the mid 90s with the occasional day with lower 90s as rain chances ramp up.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
New Orleans museums to offer free admission for ‘Museum Month’ this August
New Orleans museums to offer free admission for ‘Museum Month’ this August
Tyler Childers performs at Railbird Music Festival on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at The Infield at...
Country singer Tyler Childers releases music video featuring gay love story
Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis...
Angus Cloud, breakout star of ‘Euphoria,’ is dead at 25
Witnesses say Nelson Montgomery cut his own throat with a shard of broken glass before...
Bloody passenger subdued on Delta Airlines flight landing in New Orleans after threatening attendant

Latest News

A look at the tropics
Category 4 Hurricane Dora in the Pacific; Atlantic quiet for now
Record heat today
More heat and humidity with very little rain
Morning weather update for Thursday, Aug. 3 at 5 a.m.
Bruce: We stay extremely hot into the weekend
Bruce: Near record heat through early weekend