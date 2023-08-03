Another day with possible record highs, the heatwave lasts through the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The heatwave continues as highs soar to record-breaking levels. But a pattern shift into next week will give us some much-needed relief.

Today, highs heat to around 98 to 100 degrees. Feels like temperatures will range from 105 to 110 which means we’re under a Heat Advisory again. It’s a similar story on Friday as highs return to the upper 90s.

A few storms could move through the area Saturday and Sunday but the chances still look to be very low. Highs will return both days to the upper 90s.

We’ll start to feel the heatwave break down by the beginning of next week as the ridge of high pressure (responsible for the heatwave) retreats to the west. This will allow for temperatures to fall back to the mid 90s with the occasional day with lower 90s as rain chances ramp up.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.