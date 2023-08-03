BBB Accredited Business
Bloody passenger subdued on Delta Airlines flight landing in New Orleans after threatening attendant

The airline said it will provide free Wi-Fi service on most of its U.S. flights starting in...
The airline said it will provide free Wi-Fi service on most of its U.S. flights starting in February.(Delta Airlines via CNN Newsource)
By Maddie Kerth and FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Onboard Delta Airlines flight 2432 from Atlanta to New Orleans, the crew and passengers subdued a disruptive man; the chaotic events transpired as the plane landed.

A passenger on the flight, who wished to remain anonymous, reported that they were called to offer medical assistance to the unruly man, who was already bleeding profusely from his neck.

In an unexpected escalation, the witness tells Fox 8 that the man pulled a flight attendant into a chokehold, brandishing what appeared to be a shard of broken glass against the attendant’s neck and threatening to ‘cut off her head’ if anyone got too close.

The witness says it took the combined effort of eight people to finally subdue the man until law enforcement could board the plane. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office promptly apprehended the man upon landing.

Deputies say he is currently receiving medical treatment for his injuries. The flight attendant involved in the incident suffered minor injuries, with deputies reporting two cuts that were treated at the scene.

In a statement released to FOX 8, Delta Airline’s spokesperson confirmed the incident and said law enforcement officers met their aircraft upon landing, saying:

“Delta flight 2432 operating from Atlanta to New Orleans was met by law enforcement personnel upon landing following a reported customer issue onboard. Delta has zero tolerance for unruly behavior on our aircraft and in our airports. Nothing is more important than the safety and security of our people and our customers.”

JPSO further noted that this is their third airport arrest this week alone, with this case being the only one involving such a significant altercation with a flight crew.

