Bruce: The south shore metro is in a severe drought with no relief in sight

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The dry pattern this year continues as the new drought monitor shows an extreme drought south shore parishes. We are pushing a 21″ deficit. So now back to reality as the heatwave continues as highs soar to record-breaking levels. But a pattern shift into next week will give us some much-needed relief.

Bruce: We know we need rain and the new drought monitor that comes out every Thursday shows the south shore in extreme drought. We are pushing 21" on the deficit at the airport in Kenner. Through the weekend I see no relief in sight. pic.twitter.com/n8Hx4bDejl — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) August 3, 2023

Into Friday and the weekend, , highs rise to around 98 to 100 degrees. Feels like temperatures will range from 108 to 114 which means we’re under an excessive heat warning for Friday

A few storms could move through the area Saturday and Sunday but the chances still look to be very low. Highs will return both days to the upper 90s.

We’ll start to feel the heatwave break down by the beginning of next week as the ridge of high pressure (responsible for the heatwave) retreats to the west. This will allow for temperatures to fall back to the mid 90s with the occasional day with lower 90s as rain chances ramp up.

In the tropics the wave in the far Atlantic is gone. For no there are no tropical threats.

