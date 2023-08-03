BBB Accredited Business
Category 4 Hurricane Dora in the Pacific; Atlantic quiet for now

Major Hurricane Dora will traverse the open Pacific waters for the next week
A look at the tropics
A look at the tropics
By Zack Fradella
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - All has gone quiet in the tropics on the Atlantic side but the Pacific is producing Category 4 Hurricane Dora.

Dora is expected to remain over the open waters of the Pacific Ocean as it tracks westward for the next five days. Dora is a Major Hurricane but is likely to weaken as it moves into slightly cooler waters. The current forecast track keeps Dora south of Hawaii.

A look on the Atlantic side shows very quiet conditions. Now I do see signs that the Cabo Verde season may be coming to life in the near future. Satellite images indicate stronger waves are moving off the coast of Africa and these will have to be monitored down the road as conditions become more favorable the deeper into August we get.

