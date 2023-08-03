BBB Accredited Business
I-TEAM: DA’s office pursuing criminal charges in case involving popular social media influencer ‘Messie Cee’

Clarence Yarbrough
Clarence Yarbrough(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A popular social media influencer faces formal criminal charges for his arrest earlier this summer after he allegedly knocked a man unconscious.

The East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney’s Office filed paperwork to officially begin criminal prosecution in the case earlier this week.

Clarence Yarbrough, 37, also known as ‘Messie Cee’, is charged with domestic battery abuse, which is a misdemeanor, and second-degree battery, which is a felony, according to court documents filed Wednesday.

According to the documents, the charges stem from an incident that happened Sunday, June 11.

Yarbrough was arrested for allegedly hitting another man in the head, leaving him unconscious and unresponsive, and flattening his tires, according to an arrest affidavit.

The alleged incident happened at an apartment on Seville Avenue in Baker, La.

According to an arrest report, officers with the Baker Police Department were dispatched to the apartment to help an unresponsive male who was injured in a fight.

Yarbrough was seen outside, in the road, flagging officers down for help, officials said.

When officers entered the house, they saw droplets of blood and clay scattered across the floor, according to the arrest report.

Police also said they saw the victim lying face down in a pool of blood, according to the report.

Authorities said they made several attempts to get a response from the victim by physically shaking him and using loud verbal commands, but the victim was still unresponsive.

Police then attempted to get a natural response by flashing a flashlight into the eyes of the victim, according to the arrest affidavit.

The victim’s eyes twitched, and officers were able to call emergency responders to speed up response because the extent of injuries was unknown at the time, the document added.

When emergency responders arrived, they were able to administer aid and get the victim to sit up, according to police.

Both men were taken to area hospitals with minor injuries.

Yarbrough was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

He is recognized for his large following across social media platforms, including Instagram.

