Man fatally shot near Holy Cross neighborhood, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man has died as the result of a shooting Thursday (Aug. 3) morning near the Holy Cross neighborhood, the NOPD said.

Police say an investigation is underway in the 5900 block of Burgundy Street after a man was found dead on the scene.

Police say that a call was received around 7:10 a.m. in reference to a shooting and that the victim’s death was confirmed at 7:42 a.m.

No additional details from law enforcement are available at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.