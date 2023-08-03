BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Man fatally shot near Holy Cross neighborhood, NOPD says

generic graphic
generic graphic(Pexels, Pixabay)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man has died as the result of a shooting Thursday (Aug. 3) morning near the Holy Cross neighborhood, the NOPD said.

Police say an investigation is underway in the 5900 block of Burgundy Street after a man was found dead on the scene.

Police say that a call was received around 7:10 a.m. in reference to a shooting and that the victim’s death was confirmed at 7:42 a.m.

No additional details from law enforcement are available at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
New Orleans museums to offer free admission for ‘Museum Month’ this August
New Orleans museums to offer free admission for ‘Museum Month’ this August
Tyler Childers performs at Railbird Music Festival on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at The Infield at...
Country singer Tyler Childers releases music video featuring gay love story
Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis...
Angus Cloud, breakout star of ‘Euphoria,’ is dead at 25
Family members say Delrie Rosario fell and hit her head on a treadmill at an LA Fitness in...
Mom of 4 dies in freak treadmill accident at gym: ‘All we were doing was working out’

Latest News

New Orleans Saints running back Jamaal Williams (30) runs through drills at the team's NFL...
After Further Review: Saints updated roster projection
Amite Rev. Mark Beard killed in car crash Wednesday afternoon.
Beloved priest, Father Mark Beard, dies in car accident near state line
Beloved priest, Father Mark Beard, dies in car accident near state line
St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston accuses Fox 8, a group of concerned citizens and...
Zurik: St. Tammany Coroner claims concerned citizen group, ex-employee conspiring against his office