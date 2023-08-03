BBB Accredited Business
More heat and humidity with very little rain

Highs will soar into the upper 90s through the weekend
Record heat today
Record heat today(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - I’m starting to run out of ways to say it’s going to be hot outside and unfortunately, this heat wave is expected to continue right on through the upcoming weekend.

We did get some help on Wednesday as a few storms added extra clouds holding our temperatures down in spots. I don’t see that happening today as rain chances are back to near zero which will allow for highs to return to the upper 90s. Today’s record is 97 which likely gets either tied or broken. Heat index values will top out between 108 and 110 through the day today.

I’m not seeing any type of significant heat relief through this weekend. Highs each afternoon head for the upper 90s with the heat advisories and excessive heat warnings likely to continue. Some storm activity is noted by the second half of the weekend and especially going next week, that’s when a transition will occur to more storms and less heat. Highs will be backing down closer to normal come the middle of the new work week.

All is quiet in the tropics.

