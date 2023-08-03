BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

New bill to create celebratory license plate for LSU women’s basketball national championship win

The signed bill will create a license plate to commemorate the LSU women’s basketball team’s...
The signed bill will create a license plate to commemorate the LSU women’s basketball team’s 2023 NCAA national championship victory.(LSU women's basketball)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 6:14 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU women’s basketball fans will soon have the chance to carry a piece of the team with them, everywhere they go.

Governor John Bel Edwards will join LSU women’s basketball head coach Kim Mukley for a ceremonial bill signing inside the PMAC Thursday, August 3.

The signed bill will create a license plate to commemorate the LSU women’s basketball team’s 2023 NCAA national championship victory.

LSU finished the season with a record of 34-2 and defeated Iowa 102-85 in the national championship.

LSU said more information on how to purchase the 2023 LSU National Championship plate will be released at a later date.

RELATED LINKS
Hot-shooting Tigers defeat Iowa, as LSU captures first National Championship
Parade, celebration honors LSU Women’s Basketball National Championship
LSU championship women's basketball team returns to Baton Rouge
LSU fans welcome home the champs
LSU visits White House to celebrate national championship win
LSU scored a championship game-record 102 points in its win over Iowa.
A special ceremony was held at the White House on Friday, May 26, to honor the LSU women's basketball national championship team.
Steve Schneider and Jacques Doucet break down LSU's historic win over Iowa for the National Championship.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
New Orleans museums to offer free admission for ‘Museum Month’ this August
New Orleans museums to offer free admission for ‘Museum Month’ this August
Tyler Childers performs at Railbird Music Festival on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at The Infield at...
Country singer Tyler Childers releases music video featuring gay love story
Witnesses say Nelson Montgomery cut his own throat with a shard of broken glass before...
Bloody passenger subdued on Delta Airlines flight landing in New Orleans after threatening attendant
Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis...
Angus Cloud, breakout star of ‘Euphoria,’ is dead at 25

Latest News

LSU guard Jalen Cook (3)
Former LSU guard Jalen Cook returning to Tigers
Southern athletic director Roman Banks and new men's basketball head coach Kevin Johnson
Southern introduces Kevin Johnson as new head coach of men’s basketball team
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey
LSU handles business, taking down Hawai’i in opening round of NCAA Tournament
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) drives up court past Southeastern Louisiana guard Cierria...
Clark, Czinano lead Iowa past SE Louisiana in March Madness
At 3 p.m. on Friday, the No. 15 seeded Lady Lions, who have the nation’s 13th-best scoring...
SLU Lady Lions to face Caitlin Clark and Iowa in NCAA Tournament Friday