New mural in Mid City raising eyebrows.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A new mural in the Mid City area of Baton Rouge is raising some eyebrows.

The new mural concept called ‘Eden’ was finished recently and installed at a business across the street from Baton Rouge High School.

While the front of the building on Government Street may look normal, it’s what’s behind it that’s causing the naked eye to wonder.

“I haven’t heard anything negative. That doesn’t mean that hasn’t happened, that just means they haven’t come to me with those types of comments,” said Jane Mitchell, the owner of the building.

Mitchell purchased the building in 2021 for her marketing company and then began renovations.

This past Spring, she thought the back of her place needed a little something unique.

“Our intention all along was to have a mural back here, and so we collaborated with The Walls Project and put out an RFP (request for proposal),” said Mitchell.

The mural concept is by Toni Jones and J Martel from New Orleans and features naked transgender people thriving in the Garden of Eden, filled with native plants from Louisiana.

“I really wanted something with a lot of botanical themes and a lot of plants, and what really sold me on this one was the artists chose to incorporate native plants, things you would find in Louisiana,” said Mitchell.

The artists wanted to depict trans people enjoying life free of fear and danger.

“It represents the truth that trans people are sacred and have existed since ancient times,” the mural concept said.

“I saw different things, I saw some looks of confusion, I saw people take selfies with it, I saw people take pictures of it,” Mitchell said.

But some parents who frequent the coffee shop next door have an issue with it.

“My concern with the art as a Christian woman, is it is depicting an orgy,” said Katie Alexander, a concerned parent.

Alexander says she and her young kid were walking outside the coffee shop next door and into the parking lot when they stumbled upon the mural.

She believes the art is offensive and goes too far, and she doesn’t want her children or others to be subjected to it.

“If this were inside in a bar where older people go in and that’s the artwork on the wall inside of a place where adults are allowed, but not on the outside where just everybody can see it. I have a huge issue with that,” said Alexander.

“I don’t really see the orgy here, but I guess with some of the nudity maybe, and it is a little provocative. I think overall the message I got has been very warm and favorable and positive,” said Mitchell.

“I think in other parts of Baton Rouge it would be pretty controversial, but I think on this wall right here it looks beautiful, it gives some color to the gravel parking lot. I don’t think it’s too racy or anything like that, I think it’s a cool depiction of the human form,” said Brie Duhe, who passed by the mural on her way to French Truck Coffee.

Katie Alexander says she’s even taken her complaints to law enforcement and city-parish leaders.

But does the mural cross the lines when it comes to the obscenity laws in Louisiana?

“You have The Walls Project which is one of the city’s best, philanthropic, artistic organizations, that do a ton of great things for the youth of our community. They’ve put this mural up, it was commissioned, I think it is art. It may be a piece of art that somebody doesn’t like but is it obscenity, is it against the law? I think it would be clearly artistically defended or encompassed in the First Amendment, and I don’t think it’s violating any laws,” said Franz Borghardt, a legal analyst.

“I think art is for everyone, I think art should be provocative, and I think it should evoke emotions. So, I certainly respect that person’s (Alexander) feelings and opinion. I don’t agree with it though. I don’t think that overall, it sends any sort of negative message,” said Mitchell.

“Will the art stay up,” WAFB’s Lester Duhe’ asked the owner of the building.

“I sure hope so. I certainly paid a lot for it, so I hope it stays up. It is a permanent installation,” Mitchell said.

