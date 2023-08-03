NOLA Firefighters combat stubborn marsh and land wildfires amid heatwave; residents fear health risks

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans East firefighters battled stubborn flames in the brutal heat as wildfires rage across large stretches of land and marsh.

Mayor Latoya Cantrell said the lack of rain and the ongoing heat created a fire danger in our region that crews have been monitoring since the start.

Residents in a New Orleans East neighborhood fear the flames about 100 yards from their home will continue to inch closer.

“Please get someone out here to take care of it as soon as possible to make sure everyone has a clean environment. Especially my mother,” said Tamika Falls, a resident.

Fed up with the smell of smoke that’s lingered for days, Tamike Falls called the New Orleans Fire Department.

“When I got home Monday, the headaches, that’s when that started. I had a bad, bad headache,” said Falls.

Her 84-year-old mother, who suffers from asthma, has been home from the hospital for a couple of weeks and is coughing like crazy.

She worries the large fire might put her right back in the hospital.

“It’s bad for her because she’s a walker. She likes to walk, and she can’t,” said Falls. “It’s getting worse. It’s like when I walk in my house that’s all I smell is smoke and really you can’t even sleep.”

Neighbors said the smell of smoke fills their homes, and the longer you stand in the sweltering heat, the harder it is to breathe, and your eyes begin to hurt.

“We started yesterday with a full one alarm. We’re trying to clear the area and with getting ground penetrating holes in the into the ground out here to try to suppress the fire,” said Capt. Edwin Holmes, NOFD.

Captain Edwin Holmes said when the wind picks up, the flames follow.

Crews are concentrating on the ridge in front of the Mapleridge subdivision until they can access the deeper area.

“We have been in contact with the property owners to try and get some type of excavation equipment out here to clear the area,” said Capt. Holmes.

Captain Holmes said they haven’t had to evacuate anyone, and they have a heavy hose line that will pump water into the area constantly overnight.

Falls said she hopes an end is in sight for everyone’s sake.

“To my counsel person who’s out here that takes care of this district, you need to take care of that as soon as possible before someone gets really, really sick and has to go to the hospital, and you guys don’t want that on your hands. We have enough stuff going on in New Orleans, New Orleans East,” said Falls.

The fire captain hopes to excavate the area by the weekend to get the fire smoldering beneath the surface.

