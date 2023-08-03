Orleans DA refuses charges for two men accused of doing burnouts, doughnuts in Treme

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After several incidents of illegal stunt driving on New Orleans’ roads last year led to law enforcement and public officials speaking out and vowing to enforce laws against the dangerous trend, NOPD had arrested two men for allegedly stunt driving in Treme in November 2022.

But court records show Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams refused all the charges against the two men in February this year.

FOX 8 reported NOPD was looking for one of the suspects, 29-year-old Devin Curley, while another, 33-year-old Jermaine Turner, had turned himself in to police.

The NOPD is searching for Devin Curley (left) and Jermaine Turner (right) for allegedly cutting donuts and recklessly driving to a crowd of spectators on Oct. 30. (NOPD)

Curley was later arrested as well, and the two were booked on charges like obstruction of a highway and in Turner’s case, reckless operation of a vehicle and driving with a suspended license.

About four months after their arrests, Williams refused to move forward with charges.

“It just does not set a good example at all,” said Blake Arcuri, an attorney and former Orleans Parish prosecutor. “It’s clear that these people are looking for a place to do it, and they know there’s a place where they can do it without repercussion.”

Indeed, stunt driving continues to trend in New Orleans, with drivers executing burnouts, donuts and other illegal stunts in the middle of Elysian Fields Avenue as recently as this weekend.

“On a Saturday night at 10 p.m., when people are trying to get to a drug store, when people are trying to get in and out of their homes, they were obstructed from doing so,” said Councilman Eugene Green on Monday. “That’s exactly why the laws exist: To stop hooligans from interrupting the lives of people who are enjoying their lives here in our city.”

Green worked to pass a city ordinance, imposing a 500 dollar fine, jail time and/or impounding of a vehicle for any stunt drivers or spectators who gather to watch.

When NOPD arrested Turner and Curley, Arcuri said they pursued charges in state court because police wanted to set an example.

“I can give you a ton of names that could go in there, look at the file 10 minutes before the case starts and convict. This is very, very simple,” he said. “You think about law enforcement put a significant amount of resources to build this case, to get the video, the photos, the license plates.”

When Williams refused the charges, which are misdemeanors, a spokesperson said they were kicked down to Municipal and Traffic Court, a city court.

“These misdemeanor charges were appropriately referred to the Municipal & Traffic Court, designed for prosecution of these very cases, as we focused OPDA’s limited resources on the most serious and violent offenses,” a spokesperson said.

Arcuri said this case is an example showing that Williams’ office is not interested in prosecuting these kinds of cases.

“The police now look at this and say, ‘Why am I going to be chasing these stunt drivers around? Why am I going to be trying to get these packs of four wheelers that are all over the city that are outraging people? Why do I even do it if it’s just a traffic ticket? I’ll just walk up, hand them a ticket, let them pay a fine and go home,’” he said.

Meanwhile, Green said it shows how critical it is for all components of the criminal justice system to work harder to deter this type of behavior.

“The tools exist in law - including in City Council ordinances and in State law - to protect people and to render justice in the instances of this dangerous street takeover practice. The agencies of the criminal justice system must work harder to ensure that the laws are properly enforced. If not, more people are going to be injured or someone could be killed,” Green said in a statement.

