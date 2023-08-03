South Plaquemines Parish facing drinking water contamination concerns as saltwater infiltrates

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (WVUE) - People living in South Plaquemines Parish say salt water has infiltrated their drinking water system, raising concerns about health issues for some.

Now, they are urging for more immediate action and the parish president assures them that help is on the way.

The problem stems from the low water level in the Mississippi River, which has allowed saltwater from the Gulf to encroach northward, compromising water systems and affecting local businesses.

“We have been dealing with it since May,” Byron Marinovich with the Black Velvet Restaurant said. “We have to get 1,500 pounds of ice daily that we have to buy.”

To address the issue, the Army Corps of Engineers invested nearly $10 million to construct an underwater sill near Myrtle Grove to halt the saltwater’s progress.

Hundreds of people living south of that area are still experiencing a salty taste in their water, which is concerning for the owner of Pattie’s Place Bed and Breakfast.

“They can’t drink the water. It is contaminated,” says Nicole Williams. “They are not used to it.”

Parish officials have dedicated almost $1 million to construct new booster pumps and water plants in hopes of receiving reimbursement from the state.

“This will make two million gallons of water and then we can push water to Venice,” said Parish President Keith Hinkley.

Hinkley expects repairs to the West Point a la Hache water treatment facility to be completed within two weeks.

“We need help. We’re not third world,” says Buras resident Catherine Vodopiya.

Special booster pumps are being installed to ensure a sufficient supply of fresh water to thousands living below Empire.

Hinkley says residents receiving high water bills will get some relief.

“We are not producing potable water. So we’re going to let them slide,” Hinkley says.

Residents believe that the water demands cause by the construction of a new massive LNG facility upriver are contributing to their water contamination issue.

“They’re making a lot of concrete and they use a lot of potable water out of our system,” Marinovich said.

Some residents fear the implementation of the Mid-Barataria Diversion Project and other crevasses will divert more water from the river, worsening the problem in the future.

Hinkley says temporary fixes should be made within the next two weeks. He also says the parish is working on upgrading other facilities to provide a long-term solution for the freshwater situation below Empire. Those solutions will require approximately a year and a half to be fully implemented.

