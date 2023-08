Southeastern releases statement on network outage

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southeastern Louisiana University released a statement regarding a network incident that happened back in early March.

The statement from the university reads as follows:

Dear University Family,

As you all know, the University experienced a network incident this past spring. Unfortunately, we also know this type of event is becoming more and more common.

From the onset, our team’s primary focus was protecting student, faculty and staff data. While the disruption was challenging, the approach in our response proved critical in ensuring our return to normalcy was done in as safe of a manner as possible.

When the issue was detected, the IT team at Southeastern immediately contacted and began working with the Division of Administration, Louisiana National Guard, Louisiana State Police, Federal Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and U.S. Secret Service, as well as the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness to respond. Following the incident, an in-depth investigation was initiated to better understand the source and scope of the incident. Investigations as complex as this take time, and it was important that the work was conducted with the highest level of diligence to ensure the most thorough and complete results possible.

We have just recently been notified of the completion of this work and associated results. While there is information that remains confidential due to an ongoing criminal investigation, it has been concluded that the incident did not involve any unauthorized access to or theft of personal identifiable information (“PII”). It was further concluded that there was no unauthorized access to or theft of educational records. We are happy to be able to inform you of these results.

Finally, please know that Southeastern has worked to restore normal operations over the last several months and, yet again, has shown the region that our grit, determination and teamwork can overcome much adversity. We are confident that the work to fortify our systems to an even greater degree after this incident has placed Southeastern in a stronger security posture overall.

I want to thank each member of our IT team, as well as our students, faculty and staff for their patience, cooperation, and support as the university persevered through this challenge. While the complexity of the incident did not provide the opportunity for communications and transparency that our university family is accustomed to, please know that all actions were in direct support of ensuring the best outcome. I am both humbled and excited to be a part of such an amazing team!

This is still an ongoing investigation.

