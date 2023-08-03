Woman says homeless man knocked her unconscious in unprovoked attack

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who knocked a woman unconscious with a metal bottle in the Portland area.

KPTV reports that Portland police released a video showing a woman, later identified as Dr. Mary Costantino, being hit by a metal water bottle while walking near a MAX train station.

“I got hit and I fell to the ground. I was knocked unconscious,” Costantino said. “It was hurled pretty hard. It happened fast, kind of out of nowhere.”

The reported attack occurred last Friday night by a man police say was in his 20s or 30s. He was seen wearing a dark hoodie with a white logo and black pants.

Police are asking for the public’s help after a man knocked a woman unconscious with a metal bottle in Portland. (Portland Police Bureau)

Kristin Olson, who is friends with Costantino, calls her the athlete of their friend group.

“If she could have seen this coming, she would have taken this person on, and my money would be on her. But she didn’t see it coming,” Olson said.

At first, Costantino told Olson she had no idea what hit her.

“She said it felt like it could have been a brick,” Olson said.

Costantino eventually came to after being knocked unconscious but was left confused and uncertain of her condition as she feared the worst.

She said she called the police, but no one came.

“If we don’t have police officers to come to the side of someone who is under attack then we’re all on our own,” Costantino said.

Olson said she hasn’t felt safe in the city for some time, especially now given her friend’s condition.

“The idea that this violent individual is still walking around is terrifying and it should be terrifying to anybody that lives in the city of Portland,” Olson said. “It’s not just this guy. There’s a billion of these guys running around right now.”

Olson said Costantino was getting back from dinner with a friend that evening.

“We should be able to enjoy our city. We should feel safe doing that,” Olson said.

Costantino credits the man she was with that night with saving her. She said when the suspect came back her male friend was ready to confront him, and he ran away.

According to Costantino, she did not seek medical treatment even though she thought she might have needed a look at her head.

“I’m not so concerned for myself,” she said. “I’m concerned for my friends. I’m concerned for my kids. I’m concerned for everyone walking around downtown. I get angry thinking this could happen to anyone.”

