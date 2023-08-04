After Further Review: Five takes from Saints practice #8

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Take One: Kamara owns up

Midway through Dennis Allen’s daily post-practice press conference, Alvin Kamara entered the area. It was a little surprising considering Kamara wasn’t on the list to talk to the media. But once Allen finished talking, Kamara stepped to podium and immediately owned up to the Las Vegas incident that resulted in his arrest in February 2022.

Kamara’s big message was simple: he was wrong. He apologized, took accountability and said he has to make smarter decisions.

It was good to see Kamara finally go into detail about the incident, he even said how much it affected him throughout last season, and that the incident embarrassed him, his family and his team. With a genuine smile on his face, it was obvious how relieved he was to get the situation behind him.

Not long after that, the NFL announced Kamara would be suspended for three games. It’s unknown just how much his meeting with Roger Goodell helped, but all in all Kamara got off pretty good considering how long this has dragged out.

For the organization, they now have clarity about how long they will have to adjust to life without Kamara this season.

Take Two: Jordan ensures black & gold career

On any other day, Cam Jordan signing a contract extension with the club would have easily been the biggest story of the day. But Friday was one of those wild news days that happen from time to time.

Regardless, the Saints called an 8 a.m. press conference to announce Jordan’s new extension. This all but ensures Jordan will play the entirety of his career in black and gold.

Jordan is one the franchise’s all-time greats. The opportunity for him to start and finish 15 years all in one place is something that even the biggest stars of the game don’t always get.

Take Three: Top plays

7on7 highlights

Derek Carr closed out his 7-on-7 session with a perfectly placed wheel route to Kamara.

Before that he connected with Rashid Shaheed on an over route to open the period, but Alontae Taylor knocked down his second attempt.

Team Period #1 highlights

Linebacker Pete Werner stuffed Kamara for a tackle for loss.

Malcolm Roach & Zack Baun had back-to-back TFLs with the second team.

Anfernee Orji shot the gap and caught Elliss Merriweather in the backfield on a run.

Kendre Miller caught a swing pass from Jake Haener and took it downfield for a nice gain.

Team Period #2 highlights

Kamara opened the period with a nice gain on an outside zone run. Foster Moreau had a great block on the play.

Miller followed that up with a big run on a toss crack play.

Carr then hit back-to-back over routes. His first one went to Taysom Hill for 20+ yards. His second went to Tre’Quan Smith for a big gain as well. Carl Granderson was close to a sack on that play.

Jameis Winston opened his reps with a bootleg throw to Lukas Krull. Krull has steadily improved this camp.

Ugo Amadi broke free on a blitz to sack Winston two plays later.

Haener opened the period with a big connection to Lynn Bowden on a dig route.

Team Period #3 highlights

Carr struggled to close out practice. His first attempt was batted at the line of scrimmage by Khalen Saunders. On his next attempt, he misfired on a throw to Kawaan Baker. On the very next play, Carr was sacked and was visibly frustrated after the play. He closed out the period by missing a wide open Chris Olave on an over route.

When Winston came in, his third pass was knocked down by Amadi. However, Winston closed out his day with a beauty to Bowden on a seam route.

Take Four: Roll Call

Jordan had a well-earned veteran day off. Michael Thomas and James Hurst both had veteran days off as well. Calvin Throckmorton and Andrus Peat were out as well.

Landon Young ran with the first team at left guard. On the other side of the ball, it was Alontae Taylor’s turn with the first team at cornerback.

Take Five: Other Observations

- Jon Gruden will be at Saints practice for three days to observe.

- Former Saints Michael Mauti and Brett Maxie were both at practice Friday.

- Left tackle Trevor Penning had one of his best practices to date. He leveled Isiah Foskey on a sweep, then showed good lateral movement in pass protection.

- Wil Lutz missed two field goals including one off the upright from 41 yards out.

- Rookie safety Jordan Howden got in with the first team as a dime safety.

- The team is back to work Saturday for practice #9 in full pads.

