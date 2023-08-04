Bank robbed in Old Metairie, JPSO says
METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bank robbery in Old Metairie.
According to a spokesperson, the incident was reported at Bank Plus on Metairie Road around 10:40 a.m. on Fri., Aug. 4.
Police remain on scene as of noon.
Details are limited at this time. Updates will be provided as they become available.
