Bank robbed in Old Metairie, JPSO says

(HNN)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bank robbery in Old Metairie.

According to a spokesperson, the incident was reported at Bank Plus on Metairie Road around 10:40 a.m. on Fri., Aug. 4.

Police remain on scene as of noon.

Details are limited at this time. Updates will be provided as they become available.

