Better pay, work schedule changes preventing teacher shortages in smaller school districts

LULING, La. (WVUE) - With days away until the start of the St. Charles Parish Public School year, Superintendent Dr. Ken Oertling says he can’t wait to see the smiles from staff, teachers and especially the students.

“The last few weeks have been a build-up to that point,” Oertling said. “Our teachers came back this week and you can just feel the energy and excitement to try and fulfill the needs of our students.”

Oertling says the district has more than 900 educators for nearly 9,500 students, during a time when many Louisiana school districts struggle to keep campuses staffed.

“We’re excited. We are pretty much fully staffed teacher-wise throughout the district,” he said.

The superintendent says the parish’s high pay for teachers and a good work environment help recruit and retain educators.

“That’s due in part because of our community’s commitment to St. Charles Parish Public Schools. They passed previous millages that directly fund our resources here in the school system,” Oertling said.

See also: Fox 8 Back to School supply drive this Saturday

Fox 8 Back to School supply drive (WVUE)

Another school district without teacher vacancies is Bogalusa City School District. Roughly 1,800 students will have their schools nearly fully staffed after a major change for this school year - only having class Monday through Thursday with Friday being a day off.

Superintendent Dr. Brain Hurst says after seeing the stress educators endured during COVID-19, he knew school officials needed to make major changes.

“The board decided to try something different to make Bogalusa attractive to those teachers who say ‘Hey I want a day off,’” Hurst said.

A spokesperson for St. Tammany Parish Public School System says the district is doing well this coming school year with teacher vacancies in comparison to last year. Last year, the district’s roughly 37,000 students managed with 90 teacher vacancies across 55 schools. This year, it’s just 58 teacher vacancies, a rate of 1.04 per school.

Meanwhile, the Jefferson Parish Public School System, the largest in the state with 81 schools and nearly 50,000 people, has a second consecutive year with more than 100 teacher vacancies, according to school board member Clay Moise.

“Our total population of teachers approaches 3,400 and right now we are short, it changes from day to day, but let’s just call it around 200 teachers,” Moise said.

FIRST DAY: Back-to-school start dates for Fox 8 viewing area

Moise says nearly all of the parish’s public schools are short educators and that substitute teachers will be in great need. He also says that while solutions are in the works to try and bridge the gap, more needs to be done by the parish to keep teacher pay on par with other districts in the region.

“We’ve engaged an outside company to help us bring back retirees. We have a stipend program that has been going on for a year and will go on for another two years,” he said. “To truly to make a sustained impact for teacher attraction and retention, we would need an increase in taxes.”

Over in Orleans Parish, New Orleans Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Avis Williams wants to focus on improving working conditions for teachers through monthly informational meetings, called the Joyful Educator Collaborative.

Williams hopes the meetings and other initiatives will help fill the city’s vacancies and help develop the next generation of educators.

“We will continue to partner with our universities and to work closely with our school leaders to get teachers certified and get teachers to promote the great things that are happening in their schools so that we can attract and retain more teachers,” Williams said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.