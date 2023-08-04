Bruce: No heat or rain relief in sight through the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The extreme heat will continue through the weekend very low storm chances. As we head into mid-week next week, we’ll see better rain chances.

Saturday’s, highs will flirt with if not hit 100 degrees. It’s another day of record-breaking heat with another day under an Excessive Heat Warning. “Feels like” temperatures will climb to around 110 this afternoon.

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING: The areas highlighted in red will experience extremely hot temperatures and high humidity that could lead to heat illness. #lawx #mswx #nola pic.twitter.com/FiAjAMuNUL — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) August 4, 2023

Sunday, look for highs to be very similar to Saturday with many areas either hitting or coming close to 100. A few late day storms are possible but not likely. As the heat dome pushes gradually west next week, it’ll allow for more rain chances.

Next week, a trough will dig into the southeast bringing better chances for rain to the Gulf. Although we have a better pattern for moisture, evidence supports most of the soaking rain falling mainly east. We’ll still be able to see several passing showers and storms.

The tropics remain quiet over the next 5-7 days.

