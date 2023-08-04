BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Dozens of dogs seized from alleged puppy mill at Texas home

Authorities seized dozens of animals Thursday from a San Antonio-area home that was operating as a puppy mill. (KSAT)
By KSAT staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:10 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (KSAT) - Authorities seized dozens of animals from a San Antonio-area home that was allegedly operating as a puppy mill.

Bexar County, Texas, officials unloaded dozens of dogs from crates to be checked out after they were rescued from a home on the city’s Southwest side.

Kennels were stacked on top of each other with several puppies crammed inside, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said Thursday during a public briefing.

“When you’re lying in your own filth eating bread that is, at best, a couple days or couple of weeks old, that is a horrible situation for any living being,” Salazar said.

Dr. Andrea Guerrero, director of Bexar County Preventative Health and Environmental Services, said deputies saved an estimated 70 animals.

“They were voluntarily relinquished by the homeowner, which is always a good thing,” Dr. Guerrero said.

Officials called it a public health issue.

“We see this as a public health issue in two ways, the health of the animals as a public health issue and the health of the homeowner as well,” Dr. Guerrero said.

A county team that specializes in mental health spoke with the elderly homeowner, according to Dr. Guerrero.

“They were able to make an assessment of the homeowner on site and assess his condition to make sure that he was able to make the decisions that he was to relinquish the animals, assess his physical health and had a discussion with him out there,” Dr. Guerrero added.

County veterinarians are expected to examine the dogs to make sure they are OK before being made available for adoption.

“Each animal will be given a physical and their health will be determined,” Dr. Guerrero added.

Some of the rescued dogs could be up for adoption in as soon as two weeks.

Copyright 2023 KSAT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
New Orleans museums to offer free admission for ‘Museum Month’ this August
New Orleans museums to offer free admission for ‘Museum Month’ this August
Witnesses say Nelson Montgomery cut his own throat with a shard of broken glass before...
Bloody passenger subdued on Delta Airlines flight landing in New Orleans after threatening attendant
Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis...
Angus Cloud, breakout star of ‘Euphoria,’ is dead at 25
FILE - Singer Taylor Swift performs on stage in a concert at Wembley Stadium on June 22, 2018,...
Taylor Swift announces 3 back-to-back shows in New Orleans in 2024

Latest News

Andrew Tate leaves the Court of Appeal building followed by his lawyer Eugen Vidineac in...
Influencer Andrew Tate released from house arrest while he awaits human trafficking and rape trial
Authorities seized dozens of animals Thursday from a San Antonio-area home that was operating...
Dozens of animals seized from puppy mill
FILE - An officer helps set up a phone that will be used to track a man at an immigration and...
US expands curfews for asylum-seeking families to 13 cities as an alternative to detention
FILE - This October, 2022 image provided by the Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, shows the...
Rare otter attack injures three women floating on inner tubes on popular Montana river