Hammond man pleads guilty for 2021 hit-and-run that left 1 dead, 3 injured on North Shore

MADISONVILLE, La. (WVUE) - A Hammond man was sentenced to over 25 years in prison for a deadly hit-and-run on the North Shore that claimed the life of a victim and injured three others in 2021.

Judge Scott Gardner sentenced Tristan Sullivan, 31, to 20 years for vehicular homicide and hit-and-run, 5 years for vehicular homicide, and 6 months in the parish jail on each of the three negligent injuring charges.

Sullivan entered a guilty plea on Wednesday (Aug. 2), according to information from the DA Warren Montgomery’s office.

All of the sentences will run concurrently.

On the night of March 20, 2021, Madisonville police and St. Tammany deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 22. By the time officers arrived, Sullivan fled on foot.

Authorities rushed to the scene to administer life-saving measures to five victims in the second vehicle. One juvenile had to be air-lifted with serious injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle, Anthony “Tony” Lewis, was taken to a nearby hospital but later died as a result of his injuries.

Investigators collected a combination of physical evidence, phone records, and witness statements that led to the identification dn eventual arrest of Sullivan. Investigators determined that Sullivan lost control of his vehicle and crossed the center line, striking the second vehicle. Data collected also showed that Sullivan had purchased and consumed alcohol from a bar 25 minutes before the crash.

