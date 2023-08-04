BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Hammond man pleads guilty for 2021 hit-and-run that left 1 dead, 3 injured on North Shore

Tristan Sullivan, 31, was sentenced to over 25 years in prison by Judge Scott Gardner
Judge Scott Gardner sentenced Tristan Sullivan, 31, to 20 years for vehicular homicide and...
Judge Scott Gardner sentenced Tristan Sullivan, 31, to 20 years for vehicular homicide and hit-and-run, 5 years for vehicular homicide, and 6 months in the parish jail on each of the three negligent injuring charges.(Fox 8)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, La. (WVUE) - A Hammond man was sentenced to over 25 years in prison for a deadly hit-and-run on the North Shore that claimed the life of a victim and injured three others in 2021.

Judge Scott Gardner sentenced Tristan Sullivan, 31, to 20 years for vehicular homicide and hit-and-run, 5 years for vehicular homicide, and 6 months in the parish jail on each of the three negligent injuring charges.

Sullivan entered a guilty plea on Wednesday (Aug. 2), according to information from the DA Warren Montgomery’s office.

All of the sentences will run concurrently.

READ MORE Hammond man arrested for fatal Madisonville hit-and-run

On the night of March 20, 2021, Madisonville police and St. Tammany deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 22. By the time officers arrived, Sullivan fled on foot.

Authorities rushed to the scene to administer life-saving measures to five victims in the second vehicle. One juvenile had to be air-lifted with serious injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle, Anthony “Tony” Lewis, was taken to a nearby hospital but later died as a result of his injuries.

Investigators collected a combination of physical evidence, phone records, and witness statements that led to the identification dn eventual arrest of Sullivan. Investigators determined that Sullivan lost control of his vehicle and crossed the center line, striking the second vehicle. Data collected also showed that Sullivan had purchased and consumed alcohol from a bar 25 minutes before the crash.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Witnesses say Nelson Montgomery cut his own throat with a shard of broken glass before...
Bloody passenger subdued on Delta Air Lines flight landing in New Orleans after threatening attendant
New Orleans museums to offer free admission for ‘Museum Month’ this August
New Orleans museums to offer free admission for ‘Museum Month’ this August
FILE - Singer Taylor Swift performs on stage in a concert at Wembley Stadium on June 22, 2018,...
Taylor Swift announces 3 back-to-back shows in New Orleans in 2024
Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis...
Angus Cloud, breakout star of ‘Euphoria,’ is dead at 25

Latest News

Rory Fore
Longtime St. Amant High School teacher arrested on rape charge
Bank robbed in Old Metairie, JPSO says
Alvin Kamara speaks on Vegas fight for first time
Kamara speaks out for first time since Vegas fight: ‘It was poor judgment’
Alvin Kamara speaks on Vegas fight for first time
Alvin Kamara speaks on Vegas fight for first time