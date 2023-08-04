BBB Accredited Business
The heatwave will slowly subside but will last through the weekend

Highs will be near or breaking records for the weekend
We're breaking records again today.
By Amber Wheeler
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The extreme heat will continue through the weekend with a few storm chances. We’ll see better rain chances into the next work week.

Today, highs will flirt with if not hit 100 degrees. It’s another day of record-breaking heat with another day under an Excessive Heat Warning. “Feels like” temperatures will climb to around 110 this afternoon.

Saturday, look for highs to be very similar to Friday with many areas either hitting or coming close to 100. A few late day storms are possible but not likely. Sunday will only be a few degrees lower with highs mainly in the upper 90s. As the heat dome pushes to the west, it’ll allow for more rain chances into Sunday. But those chances still aren’t high.

Next week, a trough will dig into the southeast bringing better chances for rain to the Gulf. Although we have a better pattern for moisture, evidence supports most of the soaking rain falling mainly east. We’ll still be able to see several passing showers and storms.

