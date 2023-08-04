Jason Aldean opens new bar in Gatlinburg

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - WVLT News got a tour of Jason Aldean’s Kitchen and Rooftop Bar in Gatlinburg before its grand opening Thursday night.

The country singer’s first location opened a few years ago in Nashville and he wanted to expand.

The new place features a different experience on each of the three floors.

The first floor features a tribute to Sun Records with a sun diner and gift shop.

The second floor is a dining area while the third floor is a rooftop bar featuring a stage with live music four nights out of the week.

The building sits more than 400 people between the restaurant and the bar.

His current song, “Try That In A Small Town,” hit No. 1 on the Billboard 100, accompanied with controversy over the music video.

Critics said the video had a pro-gun message with racist imagery. The original video showed clips of protests and robberies projected onto a courthouse in Columbia, Tennessee, where a person was lunched.

Aldean’s record label did say the video was re-edited to no longer include clips that depicted violence during the 2020 demonstrations due to copyright permissions.

While at the grand opening, Aldean declined to comment on the music video.