Jason Aldean opens new bar in Gatlinburg
Country singer Jason Aldean opened up his second Tennessee bar in Gatlinburg Thursday.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - WVLT News got a tour of Jason Aldean’s Kitchen and Rooftop Bar in Gatlinburg before its grand opening Thursday night.
The country singer’s first location opened a few years ago in Nashville and he wanted to expand.
The new place features a different experience on each of the three floors.
The first floor features a tribute to Sun Records with a sun diner and gift shop.
The second floor is a dining area while the third floor is a rooftop bar featuring a stage with live music four nights out of the week.
The building sits more than 400 people between the restaurant and the bar.
His current song, “Try That In A Small Town,” hit No. 1 on the Billboard 100, accompanied with controversy over the music video.
Critics said the video had a pro-gun message with racist imagery. The original video showed clips of protests and robberies projected onto a courthouse in Columbia, Tennessee, where a person was lunched.
Aldean’s record label did say the video was re-edited to no longer include clips that depicted violence during the 2020 demonstrations due to copyright permissions.
While at the grand opening, Aldean declined to comment on the music video.